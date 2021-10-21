Judgements Are Inevitable: Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Bolllywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, in a recent interview opened up about getting trolled on social media and the tag of being a 'star-kid'.

“Judgments are an inevitable part of the work I am pursuing, but I stay positive and focus on the people who are always cheering me on, whether it be followers on Instagram or the press/media, I focus on their love and support, then the rest just fades out for me! Focusing on the positives is the way to be," she said, in an interview.

From candid photos to fashion statements, the Kapoor's posts manages to create a massive buzz among her followers. However, along with positive response, she has to endure social media trolling too.

During the same interaction, Shanaya Kapoor also shared her experience of working as an assistant director on the sets of 'Gunjan Saxena' starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor said, "Being a part of 'Gunjan Saxena' was extremely special, and a very important journey for me to undergo before I started my career. I wanted to learn how a film is made, what the process is like, what are the aligned jobs for everyone on set, how actors prep for their roles, how background action works, there was so much I got to understand. It was a wonderful, fulfilling and enriching experience to see the entire team work towards one goal, it's so wholesome making a film."

In March, earlier this year, she made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ (@shanayakapoor02)

Details of the project yet remains unknown.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)