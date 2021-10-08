Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

JP Dutta Becomes First Civilian To Be Awarded Indian Armed Forces’ Remembrance Flower

‘Border’ director JP Dutta talks on being the first civilian to be presented with the Indian Armed Forces’ Remembrance Flower. Here’s what he has to say.

JP Dutta Becomes First Civilian To Be Awarded Indian Armed Forces’ Remembrance Flower
JP Dutta | Instagram

Trending

JP Dutta Becomes First Civilian To Be Awarded Indian Armed Forces’ Remembrance Flower
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T21:58:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 9:58 pm

JP Dutta, director of films such as 'Border,' 'LOC,' and 'Paltan,' has been awarded the Indian Armed Forces' Remembrance Flower. General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, will present the award to the filmmaker.

Speaking about the prestigious honour to TOI, JP Dutta said, “I’m honoured to be chosen as the first civilian to be presented with the remembrance flower by the Indian Armed Forces. It makes me feel like I’ve done right by our boys who have laid down their lives for our better tomorrow.”

Dutta further said, “Fifty years of 1971... I look back and memories come rushing back of my mother sitting near the radio in our home through the nights waiting to hear the word of what was happening in the war, because my younger brother (Squadron Leader Deepak Dutta) was out there, flying a MIG, fighting the enemy and protecting our motherland. So many mothers must have done the same and so many are still doing the same. I hope the work I’ve done has made those mothers proud and at times like this when I’m felicitated, I hope wherever they are, my mother and father are proud, too.”

The Indian Armed Forces will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the country's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war. JP Dutta's film 'Border' will be discussed at a two-day event. Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff were among the prominent actors in the hugely successful war picture. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Bollywood Film Industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee: Struggles Of Athletes Are Not Discussed Enough

Abhishek Banerjee: Struggles Of Athletes Are Not Discussed Enough

Ranveer Singh On His Decision To Debut On TV

Lakshmi Manchu's Birthday Resolution Is To Travel And Explore New Places

Five Facts About Netflix's 'Squid Game' You Didn't Know

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Raveena Tandon Stands Up In Support Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate

Mrunal Thakur Rocks In J J Valaya’s Collection At FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

Mrunal Thakur Rocks In J J Valaya’s Collection At FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

'Bhramam' Movie Review: Old Wine in Old Bottle!

'Bhramam' Movie Review: Old Wine in Old Bottle!

Amidst Aryan Khan's Drug Case, Celebrities Wish Gauri Khan On Her Birthday And Stand By The Star Couple

Amidst Aryan Khan's Drug Case, Celebrities Wish Gauri Khan On Her Birthday And Stand By The Star Couple

Read More from Outlook

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said, he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India’s 10th ISSF Junior World C'ship Gold

Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu Bag India’s 10th ISSF Junior World C'ship Gold

PTI / India also won a bronze in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event while in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, the country bagged silver.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement