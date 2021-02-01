Its A Boy! Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath Become Parents For The Second Time

It’s a boy! The host of the popular comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show”, has been blessed by a baby boy this time.

Comic-host Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath on Monday welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Sharma said both Chatrath and the newborn were healthy and thanked his fans for their blessings.

"Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings and prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil. #gratitude," the 39-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

Sharma tied the knot with Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra in 2019.

Sharma's friends and colleagues from the industry, including actors Riteish Deshmukh and Angad Bedi, extended their wishes to the couple.

"Congratulations brother! This is such a great news! God bless your family with good health, long life and abundance of love," Deshmukh wrote.

Sharma's longtime collaborator Kiku Sharda tweeted, "Big big congratulations brother. Enjoy the beautiful days ahead. Love to the family."

The actor had recently confirmed that "The Kapil Sharma Show" would go on a "small break" as he wants to focus on his family with the couple expecting their second child.

(With PTI inputs.)

