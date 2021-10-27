Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
‘I Nearly Died’: Gwyneth Paltrow On Giving Birth For The First Time

This isn’t the first time the actress has opened up about pregnancy difficulties. Back in 2013, Gwyneth had revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during her third pregnancy.

Gwyneth Paltrow recalled her 'not good' experience while giving birth to her eldest daughter Apple.

2021-10-27T10:38:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:38 am

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about her “not good” experience while she was giving birth to her now 17-year-old daughter Apple Martin, whom she shares with her ex husband, singer Chris Martin.

“I had two cesareans, my daughter was an emergency. It was crazy—we almost died. It was, like, not good. There's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, that didn't used to be there.' And it's not that it's bad, or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my god'," she recalled during an appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert, with host Dax Shepard.

 
 
 
This isn’t the first time the actress has opened up about pregnancy difficulties. Back in 2013, Gwyneth told Daily Mail that she suffered a miscarriage during her third pregnancy. At the time, she said her kids would frequently ask her to have another child but that she "had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn't work out, and I nearly died. So I am like, 'Are we good here, or should we go back and try again?'"

Paltrow celebrated Apple's 17th birthday in May 2021 with a heartwarming message that referenced the day the teen was born.

 
 
 
(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

