Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels 'Jealous' Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, whose previous directorial 'Antim: The Final Truth,' starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, created a stir at the box office, said in a recent interview that he is envious of performers like Pankaj Tripathi.

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels 'Jealous' Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi and Mahesh Manjrekar | Instagram

Trending

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels 'Jealous' Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T14:01:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 2:01 pm

Mahesh Manjrekar has devoted himself entirely to his work as a filmmaker, which appears to have put his acting career on hold. His most recent film, 'Antim: The Final Truth', starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, has reintroduced him as a Hindi film director. He's now working on a number of projects, including 'White' and biopics of Nathuram Godse and Veer Savarkar.

Manjrekar speaks of where this leaves his acting career, given that he was also featured in a prominent part in 'Antim.' “I used to be an actor for several years. I had quit it but out of nowhere, Sanjay Gupta dragged me back into it with 'Kaante' and a few of his subsequent films. I think anyone could have played the part I played in 'Kaante'. Of course, I had fun working on it and I still enjoy working with him (their last collaboration was Mumbai Saga this year). Now, there comes a time in life where you seek roles that mean something, add weight to a film or they’re tailored for you. I feel jealous of actors like Pankaj Tripathi. Roles are written for him. Unless something like that comes to me, I don’t want to get into acting. I remember the role I played in 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. It was awesome, but the film didn’t do much at cinemas. Yet, after playing such parts, I don’t know why I need to go on and on. Till I find something substantial and special, meant for me, I don’t want to do it. I did it for many years to keep my kitchen running.” said the filmmaker turned actor.

Manjrekar is directing films at a special point in his life: two of his three children have gone on to become actors. When asked about them and when he plans to work with them, he says, "Ashwami has become a chef and I can bet my last dollar that she would have become an excellent filmmaker if she had wanted to. She gets cinema inside out. She assisted me till I made Viruddh. Then, she pulled out saying she was not interested and she donned the chef’s hat. She’s also a traveller with a mind of her own. She would have been a brilliant director. Saie (Manjrekar) was an absolute surprise. I didn’t know how and when she decided to become an actress. Yes, she did a few bit roles in my films, like she played a role in Kaksparsh. But I don’t know when and how she was cast in Dabangg 3 and now she has another good film coming up, called Major. I have adopted a girl from Satara. Her name is Gauri Ingavale and she is the best actress I have seen in the world. She’s brilliant. People will agree when they see her in Panghrun next summer. I have left it to my children, they have a mind of their own. I will work with Saie the day she says she wants to make a film with me. I want her to find her own way. Likewise for my son, Satya. I don’t want to fan the nepotism talk. I want Satya to discover his real strengths. I do have a film in mind - a road movie that ends in Mansarovar or Ladakh and starts in the South - that can play on his innocence and his personality. But I want him to discover himself fully and understand what works best for him.”

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Pankaj Tripathi Mahesh Manjrekar Mumbai Nepotism Bollywood Celebs Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'

Tom Holland Reveals What He Enjoyed In Previous 'Spider-Man' Films- Details Here

Aishwarya Rai Couldn't Understand Abhishek Bachchan Due To His 'Thick Accent' When They First Met

Did You Know? 'Gadar' Was Filmed At Amritsar Railway Station With A Real Crowd

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

2021 People's Choice Awards: And The Winners Are....

After VicKat Goes Viral, Here Are Five Other Popular Couple Monikers Given By Fans

Grey Is The New Black: How Villains Have Transformed In Indian Cinema

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Step Up, India! How Southside Bboys Revolutionised The Concept Of Breakdancing

Step Up, India! How Southside Bboys Revolutionised The Concept Of Breakdancing

Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

R. Madhavan Has No Idea Why His Shirtless Selfies Go Viral On Social Media

R. Madhavan Has No Idea Why His Shirtless Selfies Go Viral On Social Media

Watch: Zeenat Aman's Funny Response To Kapil Sharma's Rain Sequence Query

Watch: Zeenat Aman's Funny Response To Kapil Sharma's Rain Sequence Query

Read More from Outlook

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Kamalika Ghosh / Coordinated by economists Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman the study has a foreword by Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee.

Advertisement