‘I ask for your forgiveness’; What Big B Said After a Fan Asked Him Why He Endorses Paan Masala

Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan has explained his rationale behind endorsing a paan masala brand, along with actor Ranveer Singh, after several fans questioned the 78-year-old actor and said that the endorsement was sending wrong signal in the country.

Replying to one of comments, posted by Vijay Kalla, designated as a 'Top Fan' on Big B’s official page on Facebook, Bachchan wrote, “I ask for your forgiveness. If someone is doing well in their industry, then one should not wonder 'why am I associated with it?' If that is a business, then we too should think about our business too. Now, you feel that I should not have done this, but by doing this, I get paid and there are many people working in our profession, who are workers, and in a way, they too get work and money.”

In his comment Kalla had asked questioned Big B over his recent endorsement deal. “Hello sir, I have just one question for you. What is the need for you to do advertise about a pan masala brand? Then what is the difference between you and these petty artists?,” he had written.

Bachchan had also requested Kalla no not call any artist a ‘tatpunjiya’ (petty).

“Besides, gentleman, please don't use the word 'tatpunjiya'. It doesn't look good coming from you and it does not suit all the artists who belong to our industry," he had written.