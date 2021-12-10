Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

As the world celebrates Human Rights Day today, here are a few films from India which have brought to the forefront issues of basic civil liberties.

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties
Haman Rights Day | Instagram

Trending

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T18:21:16+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 6:21 pm

Basic human rights are something that every individual should have in whichever country they reside in. To celebrate this today, on December 10, Human Rights Day is celebrated across the world. With so much happening around the world over human rights and regulations, Indian films are also not far behind to showcase this spirit of the human rights movement. Here are a few films which have talked about and depicted some of the basic civil liberties that every human being must have:

'Jai Bhim'

A pregnant lady from a remote tribal tribe seeks in vain for her husband, who has gone missing from police custody. A High Court advocate, played by actor Suriya, speaks out in favour of her efforts to find her spouse and seek justice for them. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime, went on to become the most searched film on Google in their year-end 2021 report. It is interesting to see Suriya in the court scenes where he not only brings forth some logical and poignant points but also manages to give the audience some burning issues to ponder over.

'Article 15'

The film, starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was released in 2019 at a time when the country was seeing a significant increase in rape culture. The film primarily addresses the socially troubling problem of caste and gender inequality. In the film, two Dalit girls are raped for requesting a three-rupee increase in their daily income. The major reason for the rape was the girls' caste. The incident was incredibly upsetting. This is a must-see film, and it's fascinating to witness Khurrana play a cop and solve a crime in the midst of all the chaos.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

'Pink'

Actress Taapsee Panuu and actor Amitabh Bachchan's film is already regarded a cult masterpiece despite just being released in 2016. The film addresses the sexist world in which we live. In the film, Minal (Pannu) and her friends were assaulted by a politician's nephew, but her FIR was dismissed owing to the molester's standing. Deepak (Bachchan), a former lawyer, assisted the girls when the case was flipped upside down and manipulated. This film taught many women how to fight for themselves while also understanding their rights. In addition, the film gave rise to the well-known phrase "No means no."

'India’s Daughter'

The film chronicles the events after a Delhi-based young girl Jyoti Singh's cruel and horrifying gang rape happened in 2012. The occurrence aboard an off-duty bus aroused concerns about women's safety across the country. This is essentially a documentary in which a diverse range of persons who are directly or indirectly involved to the case are interviewed, including Singh's parents, the accused person's parents, and the bus driver. The documentary shed attention on gender inequalities in society by depicting the many demonstrations that occurred in the aftermath of the tragedy.

'He Named Me Malala'

This moving film is based on the specifics of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's amazing life. This film basically covered everything concerning her Nobel Peace Prize triumph after the Taliban assaulted her for demanding fundamental human rights. This film is a spine-chilling account, more so with the recent takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, and the alleged accusations of them flouting basic human rights in the country.

'Dukhtar'

This is an emotional drama about a woman and her little daughter. This film depicts how the mother fled her home and had to overcome several hurdles, including a near-death experience, in order to save her 10-year-old daughter from an arranged marriage to someone old enough to be her grandpa.

Tags

Prateek Sur Ayushmann Khurrana Suriya Malala Yousafzai Jyoti Singh Mumbai Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Bollywood Tamil Cinema Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Human Rights Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Staging Fake Hate Crime

Isabelle Kaif Welcomes Vicky Kaushal To Her Family And Is Elated To Find A Brother In Him

Johnny Lever Recreates Iconic 'K3G' Scene With Son Jesse Lever To Celebrate Film's 20th Anniversary

Pankaj Tripathi On Brahma Mishra's Demise: It’s Very Sad, And I Feel Really Bad

Mohanlal Re-Elected As AMMA President

Watch: Dharmendra Gets Nostalgic, Malaika Arora Gets Misty-Eyed on 'India's Best Dancer'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra In Google’s Top Searched Personalities Of 2021

Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra In Google’s Top Searched Personalities Of 2021

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

Fans On Salman Khan's Insta Post Hours After Vicky-Katrina Wedding: 'Bhaiijan Bhhabii Ne Shaadi Karlii'

Fans On Salman Khan's Insta Post Hours After Vicky-Katrina Wedding: 'Bhaiijan Bhhabii Ne Shaadi Karlii'

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement