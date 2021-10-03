Hrithik Roshan 'Wasn't Excited' After Reading The Script For 'War' After The First Time

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has revealed that he wasn’t impressed after he read the scriot of ‘War’, which completed two years of its release on Saturday. In a recent interview Roshan recalled feeling that the script was frivolous, since he was into content-driven films like ‘Super 30.

"Well, it's complicated. When I read the script I didn't see anything in it that excited me. It was too frivolous and superficial. And I was into 'real' cinema like 'Super 30' at the time. On hearing my reaction both Sid and Adi rushed to my house and it took 5 mins worth of reframing for me to get the film. Adi said look at it as an entertainer like 'Dhoom: 2',” he recalled.

The film, directed by Sidharth Anand, apart from Roshan also starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Roshan further recalled that both Aditya Chopra and Siddhath Anand were instrumental in helping him revisit his initial opinion about the film.

"And then we sat and went through the entire script again and I thoroughly enjoyed it. And also realized my folly. Sometimes, it's important to get how the director wants to interpret the script. And having done 'Bang Bang' with Sid, I could trust in what they were saying,” he said.

“I saw it as an opportunity for me to try and bring in weight and depth into the film with Kabir's character which is otherwise not seen in such movies. That aspect really excited me. I think the best way to make movies which are anot so deep' is to have characters who are really, really deep. It's fun then," added Hrithik Roshan.

When asked what makes him a genre pushing superstar, he said: "Personally, I'm an adventure junkie and that somewhere spills over to the work I do and the people I associate with.

"Professionally, I've always seen acting as living through the varied stories and onscreen characters I have been lucky to be a part of. My choice of films have been instinctive, I enjoy exploring and immersing myself with different psychologies, personas and experiences.

"The exercise only broadens myself as a human being, makes me more sensitive to my surroundings and people. Every film has shaped me as a being, the journey has been one of learnings and unlearnings - both of which I truly cherish.

"Yes, there were risks and venturing in unknown waters can be challenging but with it was the thrill. The absolute adrenaline rush I feel with doing things that are new for me. I do not set out to set a precedent for anyone, but myself. That's what keeps me going.."

