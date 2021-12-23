Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan To Be Seen With ‘Shoot The Hero’ Star Samantha Lockwood In His Next?

Samantha Lockwood posted photos from her meeting with Hrithik Roshan on Instagram. In some of the photographs, Roshan can be seen conversing with Lockwood.

Hrithik Roshan To Be Seen With ‘Shoot The Hero’ Star Samantha Lockwood In His Next?
Hrithik Roshan with Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood. | Instagram

Trending

Hrithik Roshan To Be Seen With ‘Shoot The Hero’ Star Samantha Lockwood In His Next?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T14:09:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 2:09 pm

Samantha Lockwood released a couple of stunning images of herself with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan amid reports that she is preparing for her Bollywood debut. There are currently rumours that the two stars are collaborating on a project.

Lockwood took to her Instagram account to post pictures of herself with the Bollywood celebrity. While they are seen creating a pose for the camera in one shot, they are immersed in discussion in another. Lockwood is seen flexing her muscles for the camera in the third photo.

Lockwood looked gorgeous as always with a pink patterned poncho and black pants. In a basic white t-shirt and grey sweatpants, on the other hand, Roshan looked dapper.

Lockwood has projects like ‘Shoot the Hero’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ to her credit.

On the other hand, Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter,' in which he will be seen for the first time opposite Deepika Padukone. 'Fighter,' based on the Indian military services, is said to be India's first aerial action franchise and a big-budget entertainer for Indian and foreign viewers.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The actor will also appear in the official Hindi version of 'Vikram Vedha,' in which he will co-star alongside Saif Ali Khan. The primary actors in the original film were R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Hrithik Roshan Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shefali Shah To Play Surgeon In Upcoming Medical Drama 'Human'

Shefali Shah To Play Surgeon In Upcoming Medical Drama 'Human'

James Franco Admits To Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Had Sex Addiction

'Chiggy Wiggy' Success, Kylie Minogue Wants To Sing For Bollywood Once Again

Shruti Hassan On Father Kamal Hassan's Covid-19 Diagnosis: He Was Super Safe But Still Contracted It

SS Thaman Squashes Reports Saying He Bagged Music For ‘Radhe Shyam’

Five Highest-Grossing Films Of 2021: Chinese Films Win The Global Box Office Collections

Amidst Omicron Threat 40000 Fans To Attend Trailer Launch Event Of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pens A Sweet Note For Her Parents Post Panama Paper Controversy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Seen On Set For First Time After Aryan Khan's Bail- See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan Seen On Set For First Time After Aryan Khan's Bail- See Pic

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement