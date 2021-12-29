How Raghubir Yadav And Naseeruddin Shah Connected Over Music

One of the most “pivotal” reasons why veteran actor Raghbir Yadav agreed to be a part of the upcoming show ‘Kaun Banega Shikharwati’, was that he was getting to work with Naseeruddin Shah.

“I always feel whenever I am getting a chance to work with him, I would just run and grab the opportunity. One of the most pivotal reasons why I took this role was because Naseer Sir was a part of it,” he says.

Yadav and Shah have been in the industry for over decades, and have worked together in projects such as the National-Award-winning film ‘Firaaq’, where Yadav’s character, is considered one of the finest roles in his career.

“With Naseer Sir, yes, I have previously worked with him and always enjoyed watching him perform as well as work with him. When I did my first film with him, I never felt like It was my first time. That was the kind of comfort we shared,” he says.

He jokingly recalls how the two have bonded over music and Yadav’s inability to learn swimming Yadav.

“I believe when we first begin a project, we end up getting connected from the roots. With him we used to discuss music, he used to at times bring his harmonium. We used to play that or else we used to practice the flute most of the time. He always used to mention that I needed to teach him how to play the flute and he would teach me how to swim. I couldn’t learn to swim, however, I definitely tried to teach him how to play the flute,” Yadav recalls.

Directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ is a series about an erstwhile king with a dysfunctional family. His only wish is to see his four daughters reunite. His trusted advisor, Wazir (Raghuvir Yadav), decides to fulfil king’s wish and bring back the four princesses back to the Shikharwati Palace.

The series, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, and Cyrus Sahukar, will start streaming on Zee 5 from January 7 onwards.