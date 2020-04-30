April 30, 2020
Poshan
'He Was Legend': Tributes Pour In From After Actor Rishi Kapoor's Demise

The news of the demise of the veteran actor's death was first tweeted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2020
Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor
From Bollywood stars to the prime minister to political leaders, condolences poured in from all sides soon after veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning.

The news of the demise of the 67-year-old was revealed by superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. 

"He is GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone..  just passed away .. I am destroyed !" the superstar tweeted. However, the tweet appears to have been deleted later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by Kapoor's death.

Tamil superstar and Kapoor's past co-actor Rajinikanth said he was heartbroken.

Actor Akshay Kumar said it felt like a "nightmare" and added that Kapoor was a legend and a great co-star.

"This is the end of an era," said actor Priyanka Chopra. 

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Couldn't even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of RISHI KAPOOR ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No...this is not happening...it's too much to http://accept.RIP RISHIJI"

Union Minister of  Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar said the actor's demise was "shocking."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled Kapoor's death, which comes just a day after actor Irrfan Khan passed away.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said it was a "terrible loss".

The tributes came soon after Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning. The actor had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

