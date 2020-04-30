'He Was Legend': Tributes Pour In From After Actor Rishi Kapoor's Demise

From Bollywood stars to the prime minister to political leaders, condolences poured in from all sides soon after veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning.

The news of the demise of the 67-year-old was revealed by superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

"He is GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone.. just passed away .. I am destroyed !" the superstar tweeted. However, the tweet appears to have been deleted later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by Kapoor's death.

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Tamil superstar and Kapoor's past co-actor Rajinikanth said he was heartbroken.

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Actor Akshay Kumar said it felt like a "nightmare" and added that Kapoor was a legend and a great co-star.

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

"This is the end of an era," said actor Priyanka Chopra.

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Couldn't even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of RISHI KAPOOR ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No...this is not happening...it's too much to http://accept.RIP RISHIJI"

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar said the actor's demise was "shocking."

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled Kapoor's death, which comes just a day after actor Irrfan Khan passed away.

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said it was a "terrible loss".

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

The tributes came soon after Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning. The actor had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.