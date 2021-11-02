Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Happy Birthday SRK, King Of Romance: 'Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga'

From the iconic Raj Malhotra in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge To Samar in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, here’s SRK’ top romantic avatars.

2021-11-02T10:56:37+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:56 am

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the very few names in the Hindi film industry, who has become synonymous with the genre of romance. While there will always be actors, who will bring their personality on screen in the romantic genre, SRK’s charm, passion and intensity which has given the Hindi film industry a wide variety of iconic romantic characters over the last 30 years. From the iconic Raj Malhotra in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' To Samar in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', here are SRK’ top romantic films.

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Probably SRK’s most popular films which also gave the film industry one of the most iconic characters of Raj Malhotra. A happy-go-lucky Indian living in London, who isn’t much serious in life until he meets Simran (Kajol), and falls in love with her, only to find out that Simran’s father Baldev Singh (Amrish Puri), the family’s patriarch, has already decided to get her married to the son of his childhood friend. 

'Dil Se'

Probably one of the more underrated romantic avatars of SRK, nevertheless it is probably one of the most intense character played by SRK on big screen. Amarkanth Varma (SRK), falls in love with Meghna (Manish Koirala), and plays that intense lover who is just wants to be with their partner, accepting whatever consequences that might come his way, even if it results in hos own death. The film’s music is still one of the most popular music albums in the Hindi film industry, and Chaiyan Chaiyan, which arguably is the best track from the entire track, is only so popular because of the iconic dance sequence involving SRK and Malaika Arora on the top of train.

'Devdas'

This 2002 version which saw SRK play the titular role, as many critics argued, is probably the closest to the fictional character written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay in his novel by the same name on which this movie is based. The passion of unrequited love, and pain of past regrets is visible in Devdas’ eyes as he makes way to Paro’s home for the one last time. SRK’s performance is iconic and will forever be remembered as one of his finest acting performances.

'Veer Zaara'

Another passionate love story, this time about cross-border love. SRK’s Veer Pratap Singh, an officer of the Indian Air Force, loves Zaara (Preity Zinta) so passionately, that he decides to quit the defence services, travel to Pakistan to elope with her beloved, only to be caught by the Pakistani authorities and later put in jail, fearing that he is an Indian spy. He doesn’t reveal who he is, only to keep Zaara safe, and stays in a Pakistani jail for 20 years until, Rani Mukerji decides to fight his case.

'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

One of SRK’s more recent films, 'Jab Tak Hai' Jaan is a powerful story of a love so fierce that it even questions the conditions of acts of benevolence by God and the value of vows. SRK falls in love with Katrina Kaif’s character of Meera, and only leaves her after she tells him that she prayed to God about his well-being. Angry, he decides to throw the challenge to God, and asks it to protect his life, while he risks it every day by being a member of the bomb disposal squad.

