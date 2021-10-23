Gwyneth Paltrow Quit Alcohol To Recover Better After Covid-19

Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
In an effort to expedite her recovery from Covid-19, the 49-year-old turned to a functional medicine practitioner, who recommended several changes in her diet and lifestyle.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow had to quit alcohol to ensure a speedier recovery from the effects of Covid-19 | Source: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

2021-10-23T06:29:58+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 6:29 am

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that she “started to feel so good” after she stopped drinking after battling COVID at her doctor’s recommendation.

“It’s been a long year of barely any alcohol, I mean I’ve had a sip here and there but very rarely. You know me, I love a drink, I love the ritual of it, and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol, like, I love whiskey and wine and, whatever, vodka. I’ll take it all,” she said while chatting with Chelsea Handler on her podcast ‘Dear Chelsea’.

“But I think what happened was, having gotten COVID and having felt like s–t, or like having had long COVID stuff for a while, I just didn’t feel vibrant,” she added said.

Paltrow revealed back in February 2021 that she and her husband Brad Falchuk both battled COVID at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

In an effort to expedite her recovery, the 49-year-old turned to a functional medicine practitioner, who recommended several changes in her diet and lifestyle.

“I didn’t feel good, and I had really high inflammation levels and the doctor was like, ‘Look, you really need to clean up your act. You gotta, at least for three months, no alcohol, no grains, no sugar, nothing processed,’ everything like that,” she recalled.

Since then, Gwyneth said that she’s feeling a whole lot better.

“And so, I kind of begrudgingly did it, and then I just started to feel so good. And I don’t know, I’m not going to do it forever, but I think 2021 has been about me trying to value my health and wellness a little bit more because, especially during COVID, I was just eating whatever, drinking seven nights a week. And it’s been really interesting. I sleep so much better with no alcohol, it’s wild.”

 (With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

