Growing up, Rithvik Sahore Was Only Concerned About Homework And Playtime

The actor, who played younger Aparshakti Khurana in Aamir Khan's film 'Dangal', says that he never dreamt of becoming an actor. He further reveals that he was spotted by filmmaker Rohit Mapuskar, who gave him a break with 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari' in 2012.

"I never even thought of becoming an actor as no one from my family was in the business and I was quite young as well. All I was concerned with was getting my homework done on time and playing football with my friends. I was spotted in a mall by Mr Rohan Mapuskar when I had gone there for dinner with my family. That’s how I auditioned for my first film 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari' and eventually got the role," Sahore tells us.

The actor, who went on to do multiple web shows such as 'Indori Ishq', 'Flames' and 'Indori Ishq', has a lot of gratitude for his career.

"I’ve gotten more than what I could’ve dreamt of so I’m supremely grateful for that! But yet again there’s no end to dreaming and I feel I have a long way to go. It has been a wonderful journey and it has been amazing since the start. I feel truly blessed to have received so much of love from the audiences and I hope to entertain them more with my upcoming work and projects," he says.