Golden Globes 2022: Will Smith Wins Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Film; Full List Here

This year's Golden Globes saw Jeremy Strong and Ariana DeBose win big, despite Hollywood's boycott, which resulted in a lacklustre show. This year's ceremony was a private affair, and it was not aired live. The winners were revealed on the Golden Globes website as well as on their respective social media accounts.

It's been our esteemed pleasure to celebrate such incredible talent and a true honor to work with so many amazing organizations. To everyone nominated and all the winners, thank you for everything you do to bring the love of TV and Film to global communities, 365 days of the year pic.twitter.com/z2514bYzQd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Have a look at the list of winners here:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast (Winner)

The Power of the Dog

Don't Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (Winner)

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard (Winner)

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story (Winner)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (Winner)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! (Winner)

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner)

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto (Winner)

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Drago

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune (Winner)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

King Richard - Be Alive

Encanto - Dos Oruguitas

Belfast - Down to Joy

Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)

No Time To Die - No Time To Die (Winner)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan) (Winner)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession (Winner)

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession (Winner)

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose (Winner)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks (Winner)

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks (Winner)

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Winner)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad (Winner)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Winner)

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (Winner)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession (Winner)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

