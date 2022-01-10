Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Golden Globes 2022: Will Smith Wins Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Film; Full List Here

The winners of the 2022 Golden Globe were announced on Sunday night, January 9. Globe Awards was a lacklustre event this year due to a boycott by Hollywood.

Golden Globes 2022: Will Smith Wins Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Film; Full List Here
Golden Globes 2022. | Instagram

Trending

Golden Globes 2022: Will Smith Wins Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Film; Full List Here
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T11:54:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 11:54 am

This year's Golden Globes saw Jeremy Strong and Ariana DeBose win big, despite Hollywood's boycott, which resulted in a lacklustre show. This year's ceremony was a private affair, and it was not aired live. The winners were revealed on the Golden Globes website as well as on their respective social media accounts.

Have a look at the list of winners here:

Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Winner)
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast (Winner)
The Power of the Dog
Don't Look Up
Being the Ricardos

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (Winner)
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard (Winner)
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story (Winner)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (Winner)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! (Winner)
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner)
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto (Winner)
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Drago

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune (Winner)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
King Richard - Be Alive
Encanto - Dos Oruguitas
Belfast - Down to Joy
Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)
No Time To Die - No Time To Die (Winner)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan) (Winner)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession (Winner)

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession (Winner)
Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose (Winner)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks (Winner)
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks (Winner)

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Winner)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad (Winner)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Winner)
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (Winner)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession (Winner)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Andrew Garfield Los Angeles Golden Globe Awards Hollywood Actor/Actress Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time

Kishwer Merchant And Suyash Rai's Four-Month-Old Son Tests Covid Positive

Kajal Aggarwal Excited To Meet Her Little One; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Comments 'Look At You Glowing'

Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Look As Vedha, Fans Say 'Hottest Vedha Is Here'

Saumya Kamble Lift’s 'India’s Best Dancer Season 2' Trophy

'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

'83' Director Kabir Khan Says Pandemic Hit The Film Hard: We Couldn't Do Anything

Halle Berry Bats For Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman: 'She's Going To Be Wonderful'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan To Host Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For Tom Hanks In US

Aamir Khan To Host Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For Tom Hanks In US

How The Screen Saved The Stage During The Pandemic

How The Screen Saved The Stage During The Pandemic

Mahesh Babu's Elder Brother Ramesh Babu Dies

Mahesh Babu's Elder Brother Ramesh Babu Dies

Jacqueline Fernandez Asks Fans No To Share Leaked Pic With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar On Social Media

Jacqueline Fernandez Asks Fans No To Share Leaked Pic With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar On Social Media

Read More from Outlook

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement