'Go Back To Your Country And Get Gang-Raped': Priyanka Chopra On Racist Comments

As she released her first single 'In My City' featuring will.i.am, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas all thrilled and excited about it. However, her bubble of excitement burst really soon after she received extremely racist and negative comments through emails, tweets and more. The actor spoke more about this incident in her memoir, Unfinished.

"I remember the thrill of turning on the television the first night it aired and seeing myself introducing the game in a prerecorded announcement, and then watching the upbeat 'In My City' promo video along with the millions of others who were tuned in.

From where I sat, there was no better way for me and my music to be introduced to mainstream America than through an NFL weekly spot. #GameOn!

My bubble was quickly burst. The excitement of having my first song debut in the United States on such a huge platform was destroyed by a storm of explicitly racist hate mail and tweets, including – among many, many examples to choose from – 'What's a brown terrorist doing promoting an all-Americal game?' and 'Go back to the Middle East and put your burka on' and-years later it's still hard to write this – 'Go back to your country and get gang-raped", penned the actor in her book.

