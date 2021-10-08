George Clooney Rules Out Cameo Appearance As Batman In 'The Flash'.

Hollywood star George Clooney has never shied from blaming himself for the abysmal performance in the 1997 film ‘Batman & Robin’, where Clooney played the titular superhero, Bruce Wayne aKa Batman. In a recent interview, that’s the argument, used by Clooney when he was asked about making a special appearance as the dark knight in the upcoming movie ‘The Flash’.

“When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by,” referring to his performance as Batman in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 movie.

For the uninitiated, the two actors who have been teased to star as Batmen in The Flash are Michael Keaton who played the superhero in 1989’s 'Batman' and 1992’s 'Batman Returns', and Ben Affleck, who dawned the cape in a number of movies including 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice', and 'Justice League'.

Previously, Clooney had also admitted that he didn’t let anybody in his family including his wife Amal and his kids watch 'Batman & Robin'. Elaborating on the same to Variety, Ben said, “There are certain films I just go, 'I want my wife to have some respect for me.’”

As for Clooney’s other projects, he is currently concentrating on directing movies which include 'The Tender Bar', starring Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Lily Rabe. The movie has been slated to hit the theatres in December, and shall also be available on Amazon Prime from January 2022.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)