Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? 'Gadar' Was Filmed At Amritsar Railway Station With A Real Crowd

The filmmakers advertised that anyone wearing a Kurta-Pyjama would be included in the film. As word got out, purchases of the aforementioned traditional clothing surged, and locals turned out in droves for the filming of the sequence in which the train arrived from Pakistan.

Did You Know? 'Gadar' Was Filmed At Amritsar Railway Station With A Real Crowd
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in a still from 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' | Instagram

Trending

Did You Know? 'Gadar' Was Filmed At Amritsar Railway Station With A Real Crowd
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T15:00:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 3:00 pm

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' even 20 years after its premiere, has remained a classic. The romantic period action film was notable for its authenticity, as it was shot on location in North India. A team studied historic locations, did a recce, and picked props from the era they were replicating before the film went into production. And, although filming in real locales, they made significant alterations to give the film a pre-independence feel.

The film was shot in a variety of places, including the Amritsar Railway Station. All of the advertisements and posters in the station were removed and replaced with ones from the 1940s to bring it into line with the film's chronology. The contemporary equipment was substituted with dummy equipment. The picture was filmed on the same platform where, in 1947, a train from Pakistan arrived. A steam engine was rented from the Railway Museum in Delhi and sent to Amritsar for this purpose.

Not only was the setting authentic, but so was the audience. The filmmakers advertised that anyone wearing a Kurta-Pyjama would be included in the film. As word got out, purchases of the aforementioned traditional clothing surged, and locals turned out in droves for the filming of the sequence in which the train arrived from Pakistan.

Even the actual crowd who contributed to the moment was teary-eyed while shooting since the scene was so realistic. Anil Sharma, the director, said, “As the scene got over, one old Sikh gentleman was banging his head on the platform chair and howling with no intentions of moving away. When I told him, ‘Paaji, the shoot is over!’, he looked up slowly with tears in his eyes and said, ‘It was more than 50 years ago when I was about 10 and I have myself witnessed the incident in real life. An actual train full of corpses had arrived and today it was as if everything was happening again in front of my eyes’.”

The crew faced a difficult problem in managing the local audience. On the first day, when the throng assembled at the station, it became enraged and began throwing stones. The cops eventually intervened and used a lathi charge to regain control of the scene. Though Amritsar's pre-partitioned appearance was unaffected, the steam engine was moderately damaged. All hurdles were met by the film crew in order to do honour to the script and the tale they were telling.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The 'Gadar' team has regrouped for the sequel after a 20-year hiatus. In Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, filming on 'Gadar 2' has already begun. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's legendary Jodi returns in this flick. Anil Sharma will direct the film.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Mumbai Bollywood Film Industry Remake Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'

Vir Das To Create And Feature In American Country Music Comedy Series Titled 'Country Eastern'

Tom Holland Reveals What He Enjoyed In Previous 'Spider-Man' Films- Details Here

Aishwarya Rai Couldn't Understand Abhishek Bachchan Due To His 'Thick Accent' When They First Met

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case

2021 People's Choice Awards: And The Winners Are....

Mahesh Manjrekar Feels 'Jealous' Of Actors Like Pankaj Tripathi

After VicKat Goes Viral, Here Are Five Other Popular Couple Monikers Given By Fans

Grey Is The New Black: How Villains Have Transformed In Indian Cinema

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Step Up, India! How Southside Bboys Revolutionised The Concept Of Breakdancing

Step Up, India! How Southside Bboys Revolutionised The Concept Of Breakdancing

Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series

R. Madhavan Has No Idea Why His Shirtless Selfies Go Viral On Social Media

R. Madhavan Has No Idea Why His Shirtless Selfies Go Viral On Social Media

Watch: Zeenat Aman's Funny Response To Kapil Sharma's Rain Sequence Query

Watch: Zeenat Aman's Funny Response To Kapil Sharma's Rain Sequence Query

Read More from Outlook

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Kamalika Ghosh / Coordinated by economists Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman the study has a foreword by Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee.

Advertisement