Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Freida Pinto Shares Pictures From Baby Shower; Says She Is Blessed

Actress Freida Pinto is expecting her first child with fiance Cory Tran.

Actress Freida Pinto.

2021-10-13T17:56:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 5:56 pm

Actress Freida Pinto, who is expecting her first baby with fiance Cory Tran, shares pictures from her baby shower on social media.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actress looked beautiful in a white gown as she posed near a wall with 'Baby' written and table full of delectable meals. 

The 36-year-old, in her note said she felt blessed to have got so much love from her friends and a beautiful baby shower.

The actress look happy as ever as she cradled her baby bump for the pictures.  

 
 
 
Pinto's post met with warm comments from her friends from the industry including Nargis Fakhri, who commented with heart emoticons. 

The actress announced her pregnancy with her photographer finace in June with a social media post, where she wrote, "Baby Tran, Coming This Fall."

Pinto  and Tran got engaged in November 2019.

 
 

Freida Pinto
