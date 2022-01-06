Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Founder Of Shillong Chamber Choir, Padma Shri Neil Nongkynrih, Dies At 52

Neil Nongkynrih, fondly known as 'Uncle Neil', died at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on January 5.

Founder Of Shillong Chamber Choir, Padma Shri Neil Nongkynrih, Dies At 52
The music conductor and composer founded the Shillong Chamber Choir in 2001. | Instagram\druvkent

Trending

Founder Of Shillong Chamber Choir, Padma Shri Neil Nongkynrih, Dies At 52
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T16:30:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 4:30 pm

Padma Shri awardee and founder of Shillong Chamber Choir, Neil Nongkynrih, died in Mumbai at the age of 52 on Wednesday (January 5) after a brief illness. As reported by NDTV, the choir said in a statement that, "It is with deep sorrow that we, the members and management of the Shillong Chamber Choir, announce the death of our beloved founder and music director, Mr Neil Nongkynrih (sic)."

"Uncle Neil was the life force of our world, a towering personality whose music, through the choir he so fondly nurtured, reached the ears of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Ambassadors, and some of the biggest names in the worlds of sports, culture, business, music, and film," it further stated.

After learning about the sad news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his heartfelt condolences on Twitter. 

For the last three months, the music composer and his full Choir team have been in Mumbai as part of their professional commitment. 

In 2001, Nongkynrih formed the Shillong Chamber Choir. In 2010, the quartet won the reality TV show 'India's Got Talent'. They won three gold medals in the 6th World Choir Games for Musica Sacra, Gospel, and Popular Music in the same year. They also performed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama during their India visit.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Nongkynrih was a graduate of London's elite Trinity College of Music and Guildhall School of Music and was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Barack Obama Michelle Obama Narendra Modi Mumbai Shillong Musician Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Money Heist' Actor Esther Acebo Has A Lord Ganesha Painting At Home; Netizens Go Berserk

'Money Heist' Actor Esther Acebo Has A Lord Ganesha Painting At Home; Netizens Go Berserk

Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In These Latest Photographs; View Here

Janhvi Kapoor Worried About Omicron Surge; Says 'Country's Future Is At Stake'

Rajkummar Rao's Next To Be A Biopic, To Play The Role Of Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla

2022 Golden Globes To be Held Without Celebrities And Audience

Love In An Anomalous Time

Soha Ali Khan On Acting During The Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic: It Is Pretty Challenging

Divyanka Tripathi Excited About Her Debut Music Video For ‘Babu Da Vehda’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For Covid-19

Watch: Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Temple With Husband Raj Kundra To Seek Blessings

Watch: Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Temple With Husband Raj Kundra To Seek Blessings

Ranveer Singh Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar's Appreciation Post For '83'

Ranveer Singh Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar's Appreciation Post For '83'

Music Composer Pritam Doesn’t Believe In Keeping A Song Bank

Music Composer Pritam Doesn’t Believe In Keeping A Song Bank

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement