Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor: For Me, 10 Will Always Stand For Diego Maradona

Amazon Original Series 'Maradona: A Blessed Dream,' garners uncountable praises from actor Ranbir Kapoor and The All Stars FC.

Ranbir Kapoor: For Me, 10 Will Always Stand For Diego Maradona
All-Stars FC and Influencers play a friendly game of football at the Narsee Moonji ground, Mumbai. | A still from 'Maradona: A Blessed Dream'

Trending

Ranbir Kapoor: For Me, 10 Will Always Stand For Diego Maradona
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T00:52:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 12:52 am

The All Stars football club and Influencers recently came together to play a friendly game of football at the Narsee Moonji ground, Mumbai, in remembrance of the remarkable Argentine Football Legend, Diego Maradona.

The match was played by football fanatic celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Shoojit Sircar, Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Wahi, Aditya Seal, Zaid Darbar, Viraj Ghelani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, who were each inspired by the legendary football player. The game ended in a nail-biting finish in the penalty shootout with Influencer FC coming out as champions.

Paying tribute to the champion, and unveiling their passion for the game, stars shared their views on the same. Ranbir Kapoor said, “Football means life and we all love the sport so passionately. The influence has come from Maradona, that’s when I started playing the sport. For me, 10 will always stand for Diego Maradona."

Echoing similar feelings, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared, "My Bio mentions that I am a footballer first and then a filmmaker so I have learned almost everything from Football, and Maradona has played a huge role in it."

Actor Meezan Jaffrey on the other side mentioned, "Players like him have given a value to a number 10 which we all are wearing in this game. He's a legend and for what he has done for his country, so I think it's a great cause to be given this opportunity & try and take the name forward in any manner we can."

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

It was certainly an evening to cherish as the stars united and demonstrated not only their enthusiasm for the game but also showcased their love and adoration for the exceptional legend, Diego Maradona.

Amazon Original series 'Maradona: Blessed Dream,' is a biopic spanning 10 episodes that follows the triumphs and hurdles of the legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona, from his humble beginnings in Argentina to his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in ’86. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ranbir Kapoor Diego Maradona Football Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' Collects Over Rs 77 Crore On First Weekend

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' Collects Over Rs 77 Crore On First Weekend

See Pics: Chiranjeevi Takes A Look Test For 'Bholaa Shankar'

Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Makes A Special Video For Varun Tej

Madhuri Dixit Is A Proud Mother, Shares Son Ryan's Noble Deed

Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Reach Mysore For Next Schedule Of 'Bangarraju'

Ekta Kaul Gives Befitting Reply To A 'Disgusting' Question By Fan

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' Title Track Gets Over 3lakh views

Lara Dutta's Social Media Feed Flooded With Memes As Her Fake Dating Profile Goes Viral

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other

‘Bigg Boss’ Punishes Housemates For Breaking Rules; Jay Bhanushali Slams Shamita Shetty And Afsana Khan

‘Bigg Boss’ Punishes Housemates For Breaking Rules; Jay Bhanushali Slams Shamita Shetty And Afsana Khan

You Must Show Up: Vin Diesel Urges The Rock To Return As Hobbs In 'Fast 10'

You Must Show Up: Vin Diesel Urges The Rock To Return As Hobbs In 'Fast 10'

Raqesh Bapat: Would Let Shamita Shetty Win ‘Bigg Boss 15’, If It’s Just Us At The End

Raqesh Bapat: Would Let Shamita Shetty Win ‘Bigg Boss 15’, If It’s Just Us At The End

Read More from Outlook

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Fuel Price Politics: Why Opposition-Ruled States Are Crying Foul Over VAT Reduction

Preetha Nair, Lola Nayar / Many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana have slashed VAT on fuel.

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

Outlook Web Desk / A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the city.

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Kohli Hints Rohit As Next Captain Of Indian T20 Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. He has been Virat Kohli's deputy in the Indian team.

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Sri Lanka Says China Sent Contaminated Fertilisers To Its Farmers: Why That's Bad News For Sino-Lankan Ties

Seema Guha / The problem arose after a Chinese company, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Co Ltd, supplied contaminated organic fertilizers to Sri Lankan farmers.

Advertisement