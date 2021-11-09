The All Stars football club and Influencers recently came together to play a friendly game of football at the Narsee Moonji ground, Mumbai, in remembrance of the remarkable Argentine Football Legend, Diego Maradona.

The match was played by football fanatic celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Shoojit Sircar, Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Wahi, Aditya Seal, Zaid Darbar, Viraj Ghelani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, who were each inspired by the legendary football player. The game ended in a nail-biting finish in the penalty shootout with Influencer FC coming out as champions.

Paying tribute to the champion, and unveiling their passion for the game, stars shared their views on the same. Ranbir Kapoor said, “Football means life and we all love the sport so passionately. The influence has come from Maradona, that’s when I started playing the sport. For me, 10 will always stand for Diego Maradona."

Echoing similar feelings, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared, "My Bio mentions that I am a footballer first and then a filmmaker so I have learned almost everything from Football, and Maradona has played a huge role in it."

Actor Meezan Jaffrey on the other side mentioned, "Players like him have given a value to a number 10 which we all are wearing in this game. He's a legend and for what he has done for his country, so I think it's a great cause to be given this opportunity & try and take the name forward in any manner we can."

It was certainly an evening to cherish as the stars united and demonstrated not only their enthusiasm for the game but also showcased their love and adoration for the exceptional legend, Diego Maradona.

Amazon Original series 'Maradona: Blessed Dream,' is a biopic spanning 10 episodes that follows the triumphs and hurdles of the legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona, from his humble beginnings in Argentina to his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in ’86.