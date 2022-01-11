Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kirti Kulhari To Take Break From Webseries After 'Human'

Actress Kirti Kulhari opens up about her plans in 2022 and said that she wants to concentrate on movies.

Kirti Kulhari To Take Break From Webseries After 'Human'
The actress will be next seen in the web series 'Human.' | Instagram\KirtiKulhari

Trending

Kirti Kulhari To Take Break From Webseries After 'Human'
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T15:04:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 3:04 pm

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari recently said that in 2022 she wants to take a break from the web shows and concentrate more on films and features.

As reported by News18, Kulhari said that, “It takes a toll on you because a series takes a long time to finish. It’s like doing five films. I’ve done some wonderful series with very important messaging, but now I want to focus more on features in 2022. I want to take a little break from web series unless something super mind blowing comes to me.”

The actress reveals that she is not getting too comfortable in the zone in terms of the characters she plays, but OTT definitely feels like her own space. “I’m not in my comfort zone vis à vis the kind of work I’m doing, that’ll never happen. But yes, I kind of own this space, that is something I won’t deny because I have left a mark. OTT feels like home,” she accepts.

In 2021, she starred in two films - ‘The Girl on the Train’ and ‘Shaadisthan’  and both were released on streaming platforms. Next she will be seen in the web series ‘Human’ alongside actors Shefali Shah and Ram Kapoor.

 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Talking about her character in the series and on asking, “Does her character represent the good in a world where a lot of bad things are happening?”  She said, “I can’t give that away completely. She’s a good doctor, who will look after your concern. But there’s a lot of gray in between, which is the the fun part,” Kulhari says, without divulging much about her role.

She further added, “We are depending a lot on the maturity of the audiences, that they will understand that this is a story with a lot of grey areas, and not just black and white. You can’t point out who is a hero and who is a villain. Haven’t we heard of doctors who don’t always do the right thing? They are also human beings. And that is the crux of the show. They have their own problems, weaknesses, and flaws.”

'Human' will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 14 January.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kirti Kulhari Mumbai Bollywood OTT Platforms Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl

Abhishek Kapoor Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not Acknowledged Until His Death

Soha Ali Khan Thinks Kareena Kapoor Is 'Bindaas'

Newsflash: Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Love, Permanence And The Taj Mahal

Ayushmann And Aparshakti Khurrana To Live In The Same Apartment Worth Rs 19 Cr And 7 Cr

Akshay Kumar To Shoot Underwater For 'Ram Setu'

Pankaj Tripathi Begins Shooting for ‘Criminal Justice’ Season 3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kashmira Pardeshi: On OTT, More Than Face Value, Content Value Works

Kashmira Pardeshi: On OTT, More Than Face Value, Content Value Works

Rajiv Adatia: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Have Never Broken Up, They Just Argued And Had Fights

Rajiv Adatia: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Have Never Broken Up, They Just Argued And Had Fights

What Made Kritika Kamra Say Yes To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’

What Made Kritika Kamra Say Yes To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle

Read More from Outlook

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Ashutosh Sharma / Serious questions have sprung up over the withdrawal of Special Security cover of several former non-BJP Chief Ministers, post-2014. Is this vendetta politics?

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement