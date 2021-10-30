Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
For Devashish Chandiramani Staying Fit Is A Necessity, Not A Choice

The television actor reveals that he can't afford to miss his fitness regime even for a single day.

Actor Devashish Chandiramani.

2021-10-30T15:36:41+05:30
Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 3:36 pm

Actor Devashish Chandiramani, who is currently seen playing the negative role of Rohan, in the television show 'Bhagya Lakshmi' says he takes his workouts very seriously. 

 
The actor often shares his workout videos with fans through his social media account. 
 
Talking about what makes him a fitness freak, Chandiramani tells us, "Fitness for me is just like a similar necessity as humans have for drinking water everyday. It’s a part of my lifestyle now and I workout 6 days a week anyhow. I can't afford to miss it at any cost. One day is for recovery and then back to the next one. It’s also mandatory for me because I’m a big foodie. I love street food including pizzas and burgers. Also, I was 108 kgs in school so there’s no going back to that. I'm very much concerned about my health now."
 
Meanwhile, Chandiramani says that he is having a great time playing the character of Rohan. 
 
It gives him the chance to play both negative and positive roles. 
 
"I enjoy playing the role of Rohan in the show. It’s a completely negative character and the brief sketch that I got was really very interesting and challenging. Hence, I took up the show. I play someone who pretends to be very honest and a gentleman and doesn't open up his dark side. So, as an actor I get to act positively and negatively. I'm enjoying entertaining my audience with such a promising role, "he says. 
 
Devashish is also known for being part of the reality show 'Splitsvilla X3' earlier this year. 
 
 
 

Yashika Mathur
