The actor often shares his workout videos with fans through his social media account.

Talking about what makes him a fitness freak, Chandiramani tells us, "Fitness for me is just like a similar necessity as humans have for drinking water everyday. It’s a part of my lifestyle now and I workout 6 days a week anyhow. I can't afford to miss it at any cost. One day is for recovery and then back to the next one. It’s also mandatory for me because I’m a big foodie. I love street food including pizzas and burgers. Also, I was 108 kgs in school so there’s no going back to that. I'm very much concerned about my health now."

Meanwhile, Chandiramani says that he is having a great time playing the character of Rohan.

It gives him the chance to play both negative and positive roles.

"I enjoy playing the role of Rohan in the show. It’s a completely negative character and the brief sketch that I got was really very interesting and challenging. Hence, I took up the show. I play someone who pretends to be very honest and a gentleman and doesn't open up his dark side. So, as an actor I get to act positively and negatively. I'm enjoying entertaining my audience with such a promising role, "he says.

Devashish is also known for being part of the reality show 'Splitsvilla X3' earlier this year.