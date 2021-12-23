Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Five Highest-Grossing Films Of 2021: Chinese Films Win The Global Box Office Collections

From Vin Diesel’s ‘F9’ to Daniel Craig’s last involvement as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’, here are five of the highest-grossing movies in the world this year.

Five Highest-Grossing Films Of 2021: Chinese Films Win The Global Box Office Collections
Five highest-grossing films of 2021. | Instagram

Trending

Five Highest-Grossing Films Of 2021: Chinese Films Win The Global Box Office Collections
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T12:18:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 12:18 pm

Due to the ongoing pandemic, and the subsequent second wave, towards the middle of the year, had left things in lurch for the film industry. As a result, the theatrical releases were few and far between, with makers, deciding to release their movies on the OTT platform, or they decided to wait. This year, therefore, as to no one’s surprise, five of the highest-grossing movies were all released in the latter half of the year. But it wasn’t a Hollywood film that made the most collections this year. From Vin Diesel’s ‘F9’ to Daniel Craig’s last involvement as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’, here are five of the highest-grossing movies in the world this year.   

5. 'F9'  

Total Collection: $726,229,501 

With collections of over 700 million dollars, the ninth episode of Vin Diesel-led ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise is the fifth highest-grossing film in 2021. Despite average reviews, the latest instalment from popular movie franchise continued to ride the wave of success, thanks to the legacy left behind by its prequels, and became one of the biggest films to have been released this year.  

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

4. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 

Total Collection: $751,285,544 (still on release)

The third sequel in the MCU Spider-Man franchise, starring Tom Holland was released two weeks ago, and has already become the fourth highest-grossing movie of this year, and it looks completely likely that it will de throne Daniel Craig’s ‘No Time To Die’, from the number 3 spot, soon. One of the most popular releases by Marvel this year, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has made over 750 million dollars.  

3. 'No Time to Die' 

Total Collection: $774,034,007 (still on release) 

Daniel Craig’s final outing as fictional British spy, James Bond is the third highest-grossing film, this year. The film had gone through several delays, before and during the ongoing pandemic, managed to become one of the highest-grossing James Bond movies of all time with a total collection of over 750 million dollars. The film, which was released in October is still running in a few theatres across the globe.  

2. 'Hi, Mom' 

Total Collection: $822,009,764  

Chinese film market has done well, strictly in terms of setting the cash registers rolling at the box office. This year as well, for the top two spots of the highest-grossing films, is occupied by two Chinese films. Chinese time-travel comedy ‘Hi, Mom’ starring Jia Ling, Shen Teng, and Zhang Xiaofe, is the second highest-grossing film in the world this year, with collections of over 800 million dollars.  

1. 'The Battle At Lake Changjin' 

Total Collection: $904,326,398  

The Chinese film ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’, starring Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, is the highest-grossing film with a collection of 900 million dollars at the box office. It is also the most expensive film ever made in China. The film, revolving around a group of Chinese soldiers defeating US troops in a battle during Korean War, against all the odds, is also the highest-grossing non-English language film of all time.  

(figures taken from box-office mojo) 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vin Diesel Tom Holland Daniel Craig New Delhi Movies Box Office Collection Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Amidst Omicron Threat 40000 Fans To Attend Trailer Launch Event Of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Amidst Omicron Threat 40000 Fans To Attend Trailer Launch Event Of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pens A Sweet Note For Her Parents Post Panama Paper Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Seen On Set For First Time After Aryan Khan's Bail- See Pic

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Farman Haider Enjoys Playing Negative Characters More

Watch: Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Daughter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Year-Ender 2021: Sidharth Malhotra To Kriti Sanon To Kartik Aaryan - Actors Who Made An OTT Debut

Year-Ender 2021: Sidharth Malhotra To Kriti Sanon To Kartik Aaryan - Actors Who Made An OTT Debut

Sara Ali Khan Believes That Audience's Reaction Cannot Be Calculated Beforehand

Sara Ali Khan Believes That Audience's Reaction Cannot Be Calculated Beforehand

Year-Ender 2021: Vidya Balan To Kiara Advani To Taapsee Pannu - 5 Stellar Female Performances

Year-Ender 2021: Vidya Balan To Kiara Advani To Taapsee Pannu - 5 Stellar Female Performances

Where To Watch 'Harry Potter' Reunion In India? Here's All You Need To Know About The Special

Where To Watch 'Harry Potter' Reunion In India? Here's All You Need To Know About The Special

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement