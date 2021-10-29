Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
As Aryan Khan Gets Bail, Festivities Arrive Early At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

After Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday, hundreds of fans were seen celebrating.outside the actor's house in Mumbai

Fans celebrate outside Shah Rukh Khan's house in Mumbai. | Pinvilla/Instagram

2021-10-29T10:34:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 10:34 am

It seemed nothing short of Diwali outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat, on Thursday evening. As the Bombay High Court granted bail to his son Aryan Khan after 22 days of custody, fans and well wishers din't hold back from expressing their joy.

From bursting firecrackers, dancing to holding posters with 'Welcome back prince Aryan' written on it, crowds gathered to show support to Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans outside Mannat

Fans Outside Mannat

Fans outside Mannat

Fans outside Mannat

Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

 Aryan Khan was earlier held in NCB custody and later shifted to judicial custody in drugs found on a cruise case. He, along with friend Arbaaz Merchantt, model Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

