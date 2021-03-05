'Fast & Furious 9' To Hit Floors In June

Directed by Justin Lin, the ninth installment in the "Fast & Furious" action franchise is scheduled for a theatre release on June 25, officials have said.

Sharing the new release date of film with a teaser on Instagram, action star Vin Diesel said, "Finally! Blessed and grateful"

"Fast & Furious 9" or "F9" also features WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

"F9" was originally scheduled to release globally in May, 2020, but Universal Pictures pushed the project to April 2, 2021 and then to Memorial Day, May 28, 2021, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal has also delayed “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the fifth installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise. The animated family film, which was set to open on July 2, 2021, will now release theatrically on July 1, 2022.

