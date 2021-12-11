'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Teaser Shows Mads Mikkelsen As Gellert Grindelwald

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
The trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' will be released on Monday, but for now, Warner Bros has released a video that shared the first look of Mads Mikkelsen as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Mads Mikkelsen to be seen as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald on 'Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore.' | Instagram/ @theofficialmads

2021-12-11T16:52:20+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 4:52 pm

The Harry Potter universe is all set to welcome another film into the mix as the third part of the Fantastic Beasts series is set to present its first trailer on Monday. But, before the trailer, Warner Bros has released a video that shared the first look of Mads Mikkelsen as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

The 'Harry Potter' universe is about to get a new addition, as the third installment of the 'Fantastic Beasts' series is set to release its first trailer on Monday. However, prior to the trailer, Warner Bros. released a video in which Mads Mikkelsen debuted as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' has become the most anticipated film in the franchise, owing in large part to the casting of Mads Mikkelsen. After Warner Bros. fired Johnny Depp, the actor was tapped for the role. The announcement of the recasting came shortly after Depp filed a lawsuit against an English publication that called him a "wife beater."

This film will focus on the period in Dumbledore and Grindelwald's lives when the dark wizard rose to prominence. Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, entrusts Newt Scamander and his gang with gathering all information against the dark wizard.

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

David Yates, who directed the first two films in the franchise, directed 'The Secrets of Dumbledore.' The 'Fantastic Beasts' series was originally announced as a trilogy, but it was later changed to a five-film series. The film is set to be released in April 2022.

In addition, HBO Max has announced a Harry Potter reunion titled 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,' in which actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will revisit their time filming for the original film series.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch will also appear in the episode. The reunion will stream on January 1.

