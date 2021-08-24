August 24, 2021
Makers of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighbourhood spiderman, aKa Peter Parker, released the first teaser trailer on Monday on the Internet.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:30 am
Fans Cant Keep Calm As Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus Return In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trailer
'Spiderman: No Way Home" will release in December 2021
Users on social media platforms can’t stop talking about the first teaser trailer released for the upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker aKa Spiderman.

From discussing Benedict Cumberbatch’s appearance in the film as Dr. Strange to excitedly discussing the return of Spiderman's old arch rivals, Green Goblin and Dr. Octopus in the third instalment, fans couldn’t stop talking about the three-minute-long trailer.

Green Goblin and Dr. Octopus were the villains in the first two instalments of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-man film franchise. Infact, actor Alfred Molina, who played Dr. Octopus in Sam Raimi’s 'Spider-man 2' has returned to play the same character in the upcoming film as well. 

As per the press release shared by the studio, in the film “our friendly neighbour-hood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

This is the third consecutive Spider-man film directed by Jon Watts and will release in theatres in December this year.

