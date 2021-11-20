Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Evelyn Sharma Welcomes A Baby Girl With Husband Tushaan Bhindi; Shares Photos

Evelyn Sharma’s daughter was born on November 12, and today she took to her Instagram to share the delightful news with her fans.

Evelyn Sharma with husband Tushaan Bhindi. | Instagram/ @evelyn_sharma

2021-11-20T13:06:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 1:06 pm

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have welcomed their first child together. The pair have shared the news on the social platform. And, they have also shared the first photo of their newborn child along with the name. They named their daughter Ava Rania Bhindi. The actor’s daughter was born on November 12, and today she took to her Instagram to share the delightful news with her fans.

The actor shared the first photo of her daughter and wrote, “The most important role of my life..#mommy to @avabhindi”. Sharma is an ardent social media user and enjoys sharing news and details regarding her life with her fans. As soon as she shared the news, celebrities started wishing to her. Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Congratulations to you my dearest.” Actress Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Congratulation Evelyn.”

Actress Elli Avrram commented, "My angel!!!! Ava so so happy for you my Ev and you’re such a pretty mommy."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Evelyn Sharma married her longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia, and it was in June when she shared photos from her wedding. On the work front, Evelyn has been a part of various Bollywood films including 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' 'Ishqedarriyaan,' and 'Saaho.' 

 

Mumbai Bollywood
