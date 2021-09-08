Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Team Up To Save The World In Netflix's ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo Di Caprio is back with another seemingly taut thriller on the ongoing environmental issues around the globe. The film, titled ‘Don’t Look Up’ has the who’s who of the Hollywood elite and that itself promises to be an exciting journey.
While the film is set to release in select theatres on December 10, it will also hit Netflix over the Christmas weekend. Netflix took to social media to share the teaser trailer. Have a look:
Leonardo DiCaprio— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence
Rob Morgan
Jonah Hill
Mark Rylance
Tyler Perry
Timothée Chalamet
Ron Perlman
Ariana Grande
Scott Mescudi
with Cate Blanchett
and Meryl Streep
âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ DON’T LOOK UP âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ
the new film from Adam McKay
in select theaters Dec. 10
on Netflix Dec. 24 pic.twitter.com/ssYz7qqLPl
Sharing the teaser, Netflix tweeted, “Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, with Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep, DON’T LOOK UP, the new film from Adam McKay in select theaters Dec. 10 on Netflix Dec. 24 (sic).”
The film revolves around two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Resignations Rock Pakistan Cricket; Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis Leave Team Before T20 World Cup
BAN Vs NZ, 2nd T20: Bangladesh Beat New Zealand By 4 Runs In Dhaka Thriller, Lead Series 2-0 - Highlights
Sri Lanka’s Financial Emergency: A Bigger Challenge Than LTTE?
Jasprit Bumrah Reveals The Secret Behind India's Success After Beating England At Oval
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely