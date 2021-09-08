Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Team Up To Save The World In Netflix's ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo Di Caprio is back with another seemingly taut thriller on the ongoing environmental issues around the globe. The film, titled ‘Don’t Look Up’ has the who’s who of the Hollywood elite and that itself promises to be an exciting journey.

While the film is set to release in select theatres on December 10, it will also hit Netflix over the Christmas weekend. Netflix took to social media to share the teaser trailer. Have a look:

Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence

Rob Morgan

Jonah Hill

Mark Rylance

Tyler Perry

Timothée Chalamet

Ron Perlman

Ariana Grande

Scott Mescudi

with Cate Blanchett

and Meryl Streep



the new film from Adam McKay

in select theaters Dec. 10

on Netflix Dec. 24 pic.twitter.com/ssYz7qqLPl — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2021

Sharing the teaser, Netflix tweeted, “Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, with Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep, DON’T LOOK UP, the new film from Adam McKay in select theaters Dec. 10 on Netflix Dec. 24 (sic).”

The film revolves around two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.

