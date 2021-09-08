September 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Team Up To Save The World In Netflix's ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Team Up To Save The World In Netflix's ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio is back to saving the world from environmental issues and this time he has Jennifer Lawrence by his side. The two are out on a mission to save the planet. Have a look at the ‘Don’t Look Up’ teaser trailer right here.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:16 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Team Up To Save The World In Netflix's ‘Don’t Look Up’
'Don't Look Up' Teaser Trailer
Instagram
Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Team Up To Save The World In Netflix's ‘Don’t Look Up’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-08T21:16:42+05:30

Leonardo Di Caprio is back with another seemingly taut thriller on the ongoing environmental issues around the globe. The film, titled ‘Don’t Look Up’ has the who’s who of the Hollywood elite and that itself promises to be an exciting journey.

While the film is set to release in select theatres on December 10, it will also hit Netflix over the Christmas weekend. Netflix took to social media to share the teaser trailer. Have a look:

Sharing the teaser, Netflix tweeted, “Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, with Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep, DON’T LOOK UP, the new film from Adam McKay in select theaters Dec. 10 on Netflix Dec. 24 (sic).”

The film revolves around two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ankita Lokhande: I Feel For The Fans Missing Sushant Singh Rajput As Manav In 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Leonardo DiCaprio Mumbai Bollywood Hollywood Netflix Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos