'Doctor G' Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Begins Production

The production of Ayushmann Khurrana's next campus comedy-drama 'Doctor G' began on Wednesday in Bhopal, according to the makers. The film, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah as doctors.

Junglee Pictures' official Instagram account shared a photo of the clapboard to commemorate the first day on site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junglee Pictures (@jungleepictures)

"Looks like a busy schedule for #DoctorG! Film goes on floors today," the caption read.

Khurrana, who also features in the film as a doctor, will be in Bhopal for over a month-long schedule.

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along Kashyap.

Apart from 'Doctor G', Khurrana will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor''s love story 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Anubhav Sinha''s action-thriller 'Anek'. Singh, meanwhile, also has the Ajay Devgn directorial 'Mayday' and Indra Kumar''s comedy 'Thank God' on her plate.

(with inputs from PTI)

