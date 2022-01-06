Divyanka Tripathi Excited About Her Debut Music Video For ‘Babu Da Vehda’

Actress Divankya Tripathi is excited about her debut music video for the song, titled 'Babul Da Vehda', by Meet Brothers’ and Asees Kaur, with lyrics written by lyricist Kumaar.

"When I first heard the song and video concept, there wasn't a reason for me to deny this. I fell in love with the melody and could connect with the song instantly. I am very happy to be a part of such a beautiful song By Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. This is my first ever music video and I hope everyone loves the song as much as I do," she said.

Filmed in Punjab, the video, which released on Thursday, features Tripathi Dahiyaas a bride sharing a deeply intimate relation with her father, just after getting married.

"We had this idea of making this bidaai song from our father, ‘Late Sardar Gulzar Singh’, who felt very strongly for the pain that a bride goes through while leaving her parental home, this song is dedicated to him. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya added her flavour to it, which made the video look so beautiful,” MeetBros said in a statement.

The video also features the mother of the ‘Baby Doll Main Sone Di’ hitmakers. The romantic track that brings out the right emotions with Asees Kaur's vocals, released on Wednesday. “It was a great experience to record this song, as the lyrics, the music and the concept of the piece made me feel so emotional. I have loved the song and I hope it gets lots of love. It's a special day and feeling for every girl and I hope we can cherish it with this song," Kaur said. "Asees was the first thought while composing the music. We are just so happy in doing this song justice in terms of composition, lyrics and voice. We knew Asees would be the best fit for vocals," MeetBros said.