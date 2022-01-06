Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Divyanka Tripathi Excited About Her Debut Music Video For ‘Babu Da Vehda’

The video for the song, which has been composed by Meet Bros and features Asses Kaur, was shot in Punjab.

Divyanka Tripathi Excited About Her Debut Music Video For ‘Babu Da Vehda’
Actress Divyanka Tripathi in her debut music video 'Babul Da Vehda' | PR Handout

Trending

Divyanka Tripathi Excited About Her Debut Music Video For ‘Babu Da Vehda’
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T13:13:18+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 1:13 pm

Actress Divankya Tripathi is excited about her debut music video for the song, titled 'Babul Da Vehda', by Meet Brothers’ and Asees Kaur, with lyrics written by lyricist Kumaar.

"When I first heard the song and video concept, there wasn't a reason for me to deny this. I fell in love with the melody and could connect with the song instantly. I am very happy to be a part of such a beautiful song By Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. This is my first ever music video and I hope everyone loves the song as much as I do," she said.

Filmed in Punjab, the video, which released on Thursday, features Tripathi Dahiyaas a bride sharing a deeply intimate relation with her father, just after getting married.

"We had this idea of making this bidaai song from our father, ‘Late Sardar Gulzar Singh’, who felt very strongly for the pain that a bride goes through while leaving her parental home, this song is dedicated to him. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya added her flavour to it, which made the video look so beautiful,” MeetBros said in a statement.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The video also features the mother of the ‘Baby Doll Main Sone Di’ hitmakers. The romantic track that brings out the right emotions with Asees Kaur's vocals, released on Wednesday. “It was a great experience to record this song, as the lyrics, the music and the concept of the piece made me feel so emotional. I have loved the song and I hope it gets lots of love. It's a special day and feeling for every girl and I hope we can cherish it with this song," Kaur said. "Asees was the first thought while composing the music. We are just so happy in doing this song justice in terms of composition, lyrics and voice. We knew Asees would be the best fit for vocals," MeetBros said.

Tags

Samarth Goyal Divyanka Tripathi Delhi Punjab Music Music Video Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For Covid-19

Watch: Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Temple With Husband Raj Kundra To Seek Blessings

Ranveer Singh Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar's Appreciation Post For '83'

Music Composer Pritam Doesn’t Believe In Keeping A Song Bank

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Used To Text Himself 'Call Me, Subhash Ghai' To Cheer Up

Fans Missed Cutest Couple After Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Feature In An Ad Together

Vir Das To Perform 10 Consecutive Gigs In Mumbai After Controversial US Show

Anushka Sharma's Look As Indian Cricketer Jhulan Goswami Finally Out

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

South Korean Actress Kim Mi-Soo Dies at 31

South Korean Actress Kim Mi-Soo Dies at 31

For Ravi Bhatia, Yoga Is The Best Way To Stay Healthy

For Ravi Bhatia, Yoga Is The Best Way To Stay Healthy

Tovino Thomas On 'Minnal Murali' Sequel: If It Happens, I am Already On-Board

Tovino Thomas On 'Minnal Murali' Sequel: If It Happens, I am Already On-Board

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Confirm January 14 Release For 'Bangarraju'

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Confirm January 14 Release For 'Bangarraju'

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the tripartite coalition.

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Koushik Paul / Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS have already retained the Ashes and lead the five-Test series 3-0.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement