Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Diljit Dosanjh: I Give A Damn About Getting Work In Bollywood

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh speaks up about why he doesn’t care about getting work in Bollywood, and how he is content and happy with just creating music in Punjab.

Diljit Dosanjh | Instagram

2021-09-21T21:10:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 9:10 pm

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is a name that everyone in Bollywood knows. His superb acting skills, mellifluous vocals and terrific comic timing are something that everyone loves. His latest album Moonchild Era is going viral all over.

During an interview with Film Companion, Dosanjh was asked about his time in Bollywood, and he didn’t seem too happy. He said, “I give a damn about getting work in Bollywood. Mujhe kaam karna bhi nahi hai Bollywood me. Meri koi iccha bhi nahi hai Bollywood me bohot mahaan kalakaar banjaun. Main music ko pyaar karta hu aur bina kisi ke marzi ke music kar sakta hu. Bina kisi superstar ke kehne se. Iska kaam chalega ya nahi chalega, ya isko gaana milega ya nahi milega ye sab cheezein humare pe nahi chalti hai (I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I have no such desire that I should become a big Bollywood star. I love music and I can make it without anyone’s interference. No one can tell me this will work or that will work). Punjab me joh bhi artists hai, wo khud gaane banate hai. Ye bohot badi azaadi hai. Koi hume rok nahi sakta hai. Toh music banane se mujhe koi rok nahi sakta. Jab tak mera mann karega, music banega. Jab tak bhagwaan chahega, music banega. Bollywood me kaam mile na mile, ratti bhar fark nahi padta (Every artist in Punjab makes his/her own music. We have that freedom. No one can stop us. No one can stop me from making music. I will make music till my last breath and till the time there is God’s will. I give a damn about getting work in Bollywood).”

When prodded about whether he had a bitter experience, he went on to add, “Baat niklegi toh door tak jayegi. Bach jao jitna bach sakte ho (If I reveal, it will go too far. Save yourself till the time you can).” He didn’t mince his words and ended this topic by saying, “Superstar honge apne ghar pe (they would be superstars in their homes).”

Dosanjh even shot with Ali Abbas Zafar recently for ‘Detective Sherdil’. “He (Ali) narrated the script to me. I asked him if it a nice film. I trusted his words. Luckily, shoot bohot accha hua hai (Luckily, the shoot went well),” he added. He even mentioned that he couldn’t read the script because it was in English.

