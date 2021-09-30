Delhi Court Allows In-Camera Hearing In The Domestic Violence Case Against Honey Singh

An in-camera hearing was allowed by a Delhi court on Tuesday for the ongoing domestic violence case filed against popular musician Honey Singh by his wife Shalini Talwar.

According to a report in Times Of India, after taking consent from both Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar, Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh passed the order, stating that even the slightest possibility of reconciliation should not be ruled out.

For the uninitiated, Talwar had filed the domestic violence case against Honey Singh, last month, and also sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

In her plea, Talwar has charted out how she was allegedly physically assaulted by Singh over the last ten years of their marriage. She also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her. The 38-year-old claimed that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to an extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal".

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.