Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Deepika Padukone Has Special Plans For Diwali This Year

The 'Padmaavat' actress has decided to spend Diwali with family but away from home.

Actress Deepika Padukone.

2021-11-03T21:06:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 9:06 pm

Actress Deepika Padukone will going to celebrate the festival of light with her near and dear ones. However, unlike every year, the actress has decided to celebrate the festival by staying away from her home but still close to her family.

A source close to the actress reveals, "This year Deepika is going to celebrate Diwali with her family but away from home. She has taken a small and much deserved getaway with her family and will resume work post this. She always tries to keep the festival time for her family."

Though it is unclear with her husband actor Ranveer Singh will be joining her or not, but she will have her parents and sister Anisha by her side on the festival.

The actress, who will soon be seen in '83', recently highlighted an interesting fact about her family. In a social media post, she shared how there was always light in her family with father Prakash, mother Ujala, sister Anisha and herself.

 
 
 
Besides '83', Padukone has a list of films lined up for her. She will be seen in 'Pathan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, in 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas' untitled film tentatively known as 'K' Shakun Batra's untitled film and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

