Daniel Radcliffe And 'Harry Potter' Co-Star Robert Pattinson Are Not 'Close Mates'

Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson are two of the most popular Hollywood actors of their generation, and they have a whole generation of fans. While one is our 'Harry Potter', the other is a 'Twilight star', who will soon be the Cape Crusader 'Batman' in the DCEU's dark take on the superhero.

Robert Pattinson starred as Cedric Diggory in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' years before he became famous as Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'. He shared screen time with Daniel Radcliffe. Radcliffe, it turns out, has finally decided to speak about the dynamic they have. He talks about seeing Pattinson on a billboard during 'Twilight' and thinking he has seen the guy.

The fact that the two actors have participated in such a large franchise may lead one to believe that they are close friends. However, Daniel Radcliffe, who defines his connection with Robert Pattinson as "strange," says that this is not the case.

According to Screenrant, Daniel Radcliffe remarked of his relationship with Robert Pattinson, “Literally the first, I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!’ I hadn’t heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn’t been aware of that phenomenon.”

“And so yeah, it’s odd. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we’re kind of great mates, but I’ve met him, he’s a lovely guy when I worked with him.”