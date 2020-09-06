After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty’s 24-year-old brother Showik Chakraborty in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, her father Lt Col (Retd) Indrajit Chakraborty issued a statement condemning his son’s arrest.

His statement read, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind”.

On Saturday, a court had remanded Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh’s house manager Sanuel Miranda to the custody of NCB till September 9.

They were arrested on Friday night under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after questioning of 10 hours.

Showik had confessed during questioning by the NCB that he used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh.

