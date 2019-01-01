Condolences Pour In On Veteran Actor Kader Khan's Demise

Kader Khan, the veteran Bollywood actor-director-writer-comedian and a Quran scholar, died after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 at a hospital in Toronto in Canada, a family member said on Tuesday.

Political leaders, and personalities fom the film industry took to twitter to share their condolences.

The President of India tweeted, "Sad to learn of the passing of veteran actor and dialogue writer KaderKhan. His versatility, from comic to negative roles, and the films he embellished as a writer are still remembered. Condolences to his family, friends and fans #PresidentKovind."

Anupan Kher posted a video on twitter giving his condolences and tweeted, "#KedarKhan Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him & his brilliance.

Smriti Irani wrote on the microblogging site, "If you were a late 80s-90s kid who watched Hindi films, chances are you encountered the magic of Kader Khan. Never had the privilege of meeting him but if I ever had I would say ‘ thank you for the laughter, thank you for your craft’ #RIPKaderKhan"

"Saddened to hear about #KaderKhan. Had the privilege to work with him as a writer in Aankhen, Raja Babu, Shola Our Shabnam, Bol Rahda Bol, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi & direct him in my debut film Hulchul. #RIP #KaderKhan. You shall always be missed," tweeted Anees Bazmee

"Madhur Bhandarkar uploaded a picture with Khan and tweeted, "Sad to hear the demise of the Versatile Writer,Actor,Comedian Kader Khan.He made us laugh and cry at the same time.He entertained us with his punchful dialogues.God bless his soul.RIP Sir."

"My deepest condolences on the passing away of legendary icon, Kader Khan ji. A prolific actor, widely admired writer and director, he provided a cathartic impact on his audiences. I join his family, friends and fans in praying for the departed soul," Surjewala wrote.

The National Film Archive of India(NFAI) tweeted, "We are deeply saddened by the demise of prominent actor-screenwriter #KaderKhan. Renowned for his effortless comic performances, he also wrote the striking dialogues for some of the most popular Hindi films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie and Agneepath."

Khan was admitted to a hospital in Canada and his son confirmed that his last rites will be conducted in the country.