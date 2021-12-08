Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Colin Farrell To Play Penguin Role in 'The Batman' Spinoff Series

Farrell, who will play the Penguin in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" film, will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Colin Farrell as The Penguin. | Twitter

2021-12-08T00:09:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 12:09 am

Irish Actor Colin Farrell has officially signed on to appear in and executive produce a series spinoff of 'The Batman' in which he will reprise his role as The Penguin, according to a report by Variety.

Farrell will first play the villainous role in 'The Batman,' which also stars Robert Pattinson and will be released on March 4, 2022. The show would then allegedly dig into The Penguin's ascent to dominance in Gotham's criminal underworld.

The series was initially rumoured to be in development in September, though Farrell was not associated at the time.

Farrell is most recognised for his numerous cinematic performances, including prominent parts in films such as 'The Lobster,' 'In Bruges,' and 'Seven Psychopaths.' On television, he most recently appeared in the BBC and AMC Plus drama 'The North Water,' and he previously appeared in Season 2 of HBO's 'True Detective.' He just finished filming on 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' reuniting with 'In Bruges' writer-director Martin McDonough and co-star Brendan Gleeson.

Reeves and Dylan Clark, the producer of 'The Batman' film, will executive produce the Penguin series through their respective companies, 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions.

Warner Bros. Television will be producing the film.

The Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, is one of DC's Batman universe's most recognisable villains.

Burgess Meredith, Robin Lord Taylor, and Danny DeVito have all played the character in the past.

The film 'The Batman,' featuring Robert Pattinson as the eponymous character, will be released on March 4, 2020.

