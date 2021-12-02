Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Cobie Smulders To Reprise Role Of Maria Hill In The Upcoming Series 'Secret Invasion'

Cobie Smulders will mark her return for the role of Maria Hill for the show 'Secret Invasion.' The show is a crossover comic event that follows a group of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Cobie Smulders to mark her return for the role of Maria Hill in 'Secret Invasion'. | Instagram/cobiesmulders

2021-12-02T16:29:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 4:29 pm

 Cobie Smulders will reprise her role as Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the upcoming series 'Secret Invasion.'

The show, which will premiere on streaming service Disney Plus, is a crossover comic event, showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

According to Deadline, Smulders joins Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendolsohn, who return with their respective MCU characters Nick Fury and Talos.

The show's cast also include Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce. 

Kevin Feige is producing the series for the streamer, as it does all other MCU titles, including the hits 'WandaVision' and 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Smulders previously played Maria Hill in many Marvel movies, including 'The Avengers', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Captain America: Civil War'.

She most recently played Ann Coulter in the FX series 'American Crime Story: Impeachment'.

[With Inputs From PTI]

