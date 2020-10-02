Cinema Halls Can Re-Open With 50 Per Cent Capacity: Unlock 5

The passion and fondness for the giant screen experience would remain the core of the cinema story. CEOs of cinema halls feel that the near-term future would be about understanding the needs and aspirations of the fast-evolving consumers and working out ways to satisfy them, through services and experiences, and of course, safety. COVID-19 may change the dynamics of the business for a short period, but it cannot challenge the passion and appetite for cinemas that our country possesses.

The opening of movie halls will help the cinema exhibition sector to recover the losses caused due to COVID-19. PVR cinema gears up to release nine titles in theatres only. PVR Pictures is partnering with exhibitors to invite audiences around the country to celebrate the reopening of theatres.

Sanjeev Kumar, Joint Managing Director, PVR Group tells us, “We strongly endorse the theatrical business and believe that you can’t replace the big screen experience. Therefore, we are looking at taking the first step towards releasing our films once the cinemas open, so that brand new films, along with all the safety protocols we have put in place, attract our valued customers to their favourite form of out of home entertainment.”

“Now more than ever, our films will resonate with audiences ready for a feel-good movie-going experience this summer” states Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Limited. “We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners anticipated re-emergence, as and when state by state safety guidelines are met and theatres start to reopen.”

According to Book My Show’s consumer survey report titled ‘Back To Out-of-Home Entertainment’ reveals 54 per cent of Indians were keen to step out for their favourite movies within 15 to 90 days of the lockdown lifting. Respondents chose seat sanitisation and disinfectant tunnels as the top two measures for a safe entertainment experience.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow says, “We welcome the government’s decision to open up the cinema and entertainment industry. This move will bring immense relief to many employees across the sector which has been one of the worst-hit, through this pandemic.”

Saksena further mentions, “We have been closely working with all our partners across the cinema industry to build measures for a safe and healthy movie viewing experience and are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the silver screens.”

The Central Government announced the reopening of Cinema Halls with 50 per cent occupancy across the country barring the containment zones from October 15; SoP's for the operation of film theatres will be announced shortly. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has wholeheartedly welcomed the decision by the Government of India.

They issued a statement stating, “Millions of movie lovers, employees of the cinema exhibition sector, along with the entire film industry were eagerly awaiting this announcement. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Information And Broadcasting for their support and guidance.”

Cinema halls are planning to maintain social distancing by following staggered seating with gaps between groups – seats on either side of a group booking will be left to maintain social distancing. Typical groups of three or four that come to watch a film will sit together, but seats on either side will be left empty. Both these measures will not reduce the capacity in the auditoriums. Floor stickers with one-meter distance markings will be placed at the entrance, box office, and at the entrance and exits. Alternate urinals shall be made operational in washrooms. Fiberglass shields will be installed at the box office and candy and other points of sale to act as a physical barrier.

All employees shall be provided with PPE gear, face masks, gloves, and face shields for extra protection. Each staff member would be required to sign a declaration stating their health condition is fine and that they are medically certified to join work. Routine medical health checks of all employees will be conducted twice a month. All employees to mandatorily download the AAROGYA SETU app.

No one will be allowed if the temperature reading is higher than the prescribed level. A strict cleaning and disinfection regime every night will be followed by trained staff using medical-grade disinfection chemicals apart from enhanced cleaning and sanitization post every show by staff in proper PPE. The use of anti-bacteria film on most-touched surfaces and hourly disinfection of key touchpoints with hospital-grade virucide will be used. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers will be placed at various access points in the public areas as well as in the back-office areas.

Alok Tandon, CEO – INOX Leisure Ltd. says, “There is a huge emotional, cultural and creative hunger in our country, which drives our film industry and makes it the biggest in the world.” Cinema halls are looking at the post-COVID phase as a new chapter in the customer life cycle, where their trust and confidence will play a massive role.

“We have been using the lockdown to ascertain various reopening scenarios and have very thoughtfully worked on the distancing and sanitization plan, which we are calling it the INOX Safety Commitment. There are two sets of measures that we will be taking at our cinemas. Hygiene-related measures and measures to ensure distancing,” adds Tandon.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine