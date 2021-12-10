Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Casts Florence Pugh, Rami Malek And Benny Safdie

Three big names have been added to director Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Oppenheimer', which already has a star-studded cast. Actress Florence Pugh and actors Rami Malek, and Benny Safdie have joined the cast of the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon and actress Emily Blunt had already been cast in the movie. Nolan's films are usually filled with well-known and acclaimed actors, but he may have outdone himself with 'Oppenheimer'.

'Oppenheimer', as the title suggests, is a biographical film about J Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who has the dubious distinction of being known as the father of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer was a key figure in the development of the science behind the first atomic bomb, and he oversaw the Los Alamos Laboratory, which created the nuclear bombs that annihilated the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing hundreds of thousands of people.

While the bombs did end the war, many people considered the American decision to drop the bomb to be a war crime.

Nolan's first collaboration with Universal Pictures will be 'Oppenheimer'. He allegedly had a falling out with Warner Bros. (WB) over 'Tenet''s release strategy. He'd been with WB since the 2002 film 'Insomnia'. He also slammed Warner Bros. for deciding to make every film released in 2021 a hybrid release that includes both theatres and streaming.

'Tenet', while well-received, was not a huge commercial success for Warner Bros as the film was released at an inopportune time and did not prove to be the cinematic saviour that many had hoped.