Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie Is About J. Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of Atomic Bomb

Christopher Nolan's next movie is getting ready. ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ and ‘Dunkirk’ director is returning to World War II, with his next as-yet untitled movie set to focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer's role in the Manhattan Project: The creation of the first nuclear weapon.

Plot details are sketchy but the story will focus on Oppenheimer, who is considered one of the fathers of the atom bomb. He was a pivotal figure in the Manhattan Project -- the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, major Hollywood studios are vying for Nolan’s new movie, which isn’t being automatically set up at Warner Bros.

The filmmaker and his representatives have been in talks with studios, which include Sony, Universal and Paramount.

Warner Bros, which backed Nolan's all of past work starting with 2002's ‘Insomnia’, is also in discussions for the project.

Relations between Nolan and Warner Bros had soured last year after the filmmaker expressed dissatisfaction with the studio for moving its 2021 slate to a day-and-date theatrical and HBO Max streaming release.

Nolan most recently directed spy thriller movie ‘Tenet’, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

‘Tenet’ was the first Hollywood tentpole to open in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic-forced shutdown.

With PTI inputs

