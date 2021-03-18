Chehre Trailer: Rhea Chakraborty Finally Makes Appearance In Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Thriller

Rhea Chakraborty has finally made a fleeting appearance in the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre'. The trailer of the new movie also featuring Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, and Krystle D'Souza is out.

There were speculations about the presence of Chakraborty in the movie since she was found missing in the teaser as well as any of the posters shared so far.

In a statement, Anand Pandit finally said, “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily.”

Watch the trailer:

The movie is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jaffery. Actor Emraan Hashmi shared the news of the release through his Twitter handle. Sharing a poster of the movie, he wrote," Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? #ChehreTrailer out now.

'Chehre' is scheduled to hit theatres in India on April 9.

