Check Out Ranna Gill’s Tribal Fashion At The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Ranna Gill’s fashion sensibilities have also revolved around flirty, vivacious, aspects that have made her label a much sought after one by fashion aficionados. Aimed at bringing comfort for a happy fun filled collection, Ranna’s utterly feminine silhouettes had a dreamlike, ethereal, quality about them.

Working on a base of pure cotton, satin, linen and chiffon, Ranna’s versions of the tribal prints merged creatively with the textures. Ranna’s colour card was an unconventional story, as her inspiration was derived from the vibrant Asian cities and many-painted architecture to derive a breezy fun filled offering.

The cut-out work on maxi’s and tunics was ideal for weekend partying, while the feminine shapes ensured that the ensembles would be timeless wardrobe additions. The distinct romantic vibe of the line brought in classic sophistication, as the characteristic Ranna Gill embellishments worked magic on the collection.

The white-on-white story offered white palazzos with a moulded blouse, while the cutout summer dress and the swirling mini with billowing, dolman sleeves and deep rear neckline were visually appealing.

The line with embroidered bodices for white, tiered, tulle skirts also had a feminine gown with cascading embellishments. There was a play of multi stripes for flouncy, gypsy style blouses and skirts, while off shouldered midis and stringy tie-up back cholis brought a fun but festive element to the ensembles.

The print story moved extensively from Suzani to florals and then onto checks and basic ginghams. But Ranna also added ombré along with modern geometrics and scarf motifs that were beautifully handcrafted by Indian artisans.

When it is a fashionable “Getaway” that the stylish buyers want to attempt, then Ranna Gill’s collection will play the perfect style symphony.