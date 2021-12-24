Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar And Other Celebs Can't Stop Gushing About Ranveer Singh-Starrer '83'

Several celebrities took to social media to praise the Kabir Khan-directed film, which is based on India's victory during the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar And Other Celebs Can't Stop Gushing About Ranveer Singh-Starrer '83'
'83' film sets its theatrical release today. | Instagram/@ranveersingh

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar And Other Celebs Can't Stop Gushing About Ranveer Singh-Starrer '83'
2021-12-24T11:28:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:28 am

 Several film celebrities including Alia bhatt, Karan Johar, have praised actor Ranveer Singh starrer '83', which released today. The celebrities took to social media to praise the film based on India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World cup, which also stars actress Deepika Padukone, and actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. 

Here are a few tweets which are a sure shot to make you believe of the film's magical performance! Have a look.

Being a cricket buff himslef, actor Prithviraj Sukumar appauled the film for the 'moving experience' he got after watching the film. He lauded actor Ranveer Singh for his performance and said that he has truly set the bar for the generation with his performance. 

Filmmaker Karan Johar took it to Instagram to praise the film a day ahead of its release.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Actress Swara Bhasker too, took it to her twitter account to extend a note of congratulations to the entire team of '83' and called it an 'unerringly fantastic' film. 

Actress Alia Bhatt took it to her Instagram stories to extend a note of gratitude to director Kabir Khan for curating the film. She penned down a heartfelt note "“Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and still, I have no words. It’s not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It’s an experience- a part of history that’s nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film! Thank you for this film!”

The actress congratulated  the entire team for the release and said that they have created and contributed to a cinematic milestone in the Hindi films. The actress also lauded Singh's stellar performace. She wrote " Tuts! Kaps! What to say. I mean. What are you? Some sort of genius mixture wrapped in with some loaded feeling peppered with magic every few seconds! I’ve said this to you before – your eyes changed!!!!!! You don’t act and – you live the charatcer! Can’t do can’t do- you’re too good pls go to sleep for years so we can all catch up with you brilliance! Actor to actor Thank you for you! To the entire team. Producers, technicians, actors, coaches! Congratulations!!!!!!!! You’ll have created and contributed to what will be a milestone in Hindi cinema!.''

Actor director and producer Adinath M Kothare took it to his Instagram posts to praise the sports drama and lauds Singh's inexplicable performance.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Addinath M Kothare (@adinathkothare)

Film '83' The film is all set for its theatrical today (December 24). It will be clashing with filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s 'Atrangi Re', starring  actress Sara Ali Khan and actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, which is releasing on Disney+Hotstar the same day.

