Vishal Batra, brother of Captain Vikram Batra, the Param Vir Chakra (posthumous) martyr of the Kargil War, 1999, has revealed that the had been “dreaming” about the upcoming film ‘Shershaah’ since 2014.

The film based on the life of his twin brother, stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Batra, Kiara Advani and others.

Vishal, on the day of the trailer launch said he is he is extremely thankful and happy that the Indian Army gave the permission to make a biopic on Captain Batra.

“My father wanted a film to be made on my brother, Vikram. It was his dream. He started dreaming of this film in the year 2014. When we started working on his dream to make it into a reality, I played the role of a story teller. Then we met Sidharth Malhotra to play the role of Vikram Batra,” he said.

It is wonderful that the dream of the Batra family got materialised after seven years and biopic is being made on his life. Vishal Batra met Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and spoke to him about his family’s dream to make a film on his brother.

“The team of ‘Shershaah’ were constantly in touch with him throughout the entire journey of making this film. When Shabbir Boxwala, the producer of ‘Shershaah’ took my father and me to meet Siddharth in Mumbai, we knew he is the right person to play the role of Captain Vikram Batra,” he added.

The film’s director Vishnu Vardhan said that this kind of opportunity to make a film on the sacrifice of an Indian Army officer comes once in a lifetime.

“I did a lot of reading and research on Captain Vikram Batra and not just that I met the family and the officers of the Indian Army to understand the person Captain Batra was. The film is on the journey of Captain Vikram Batra and how we won the Kargil War. It was a great achievement on the part of the Indian army and we tried to do justice to it,” he said.

Actor Kiara Advani who plays the role of Dimple Cheema, also mentioned at the trailer launch that it was a great honour to be a part of ‘Shershaah’.

She said, “I have tremendous gratitude for the Indian army. I actually met Dimple Cheema, Captain Batra’s fiancée to understand what she had gone through after Captain Batra’s martyrdom.”

We lost Captain Batra in the second mission of the Kargil War on the Point 4875 which is now known as the ‘Batra Top’. He was a 24-year-old young promising officer who had a bright career ahead of him.

Vishal also mentioned the though his brother is no more and not with them physically, he definitely is an inspiration for the youth of India.

Vishal said, “He is not with us anymore, but I feel that his biopic is going to inspire the youth of today to join the Indian Army.”

