'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' To End After Season Eight

The NBC network has announced that the all-time hit sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will conclude with season eight in the upcoming eighth season

Ahead of the show's season seven premiere in 2020, it was renewed for the eighth season but the production was affected due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

Season eight, which will debut during the 2021-22 broadcast season, will consist of 10 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, produced by Universal Television, originally ran for five seasons on Fox before it was cancelled but NBC picked up the show for a sixth season that aired in 2019.

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the cop comedy is set in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn.

It follows a team of detectives, headed by the overly serious, newly appointed Captain Raymond Holt, played by Andre Braugher.

Actor Adam Samberg stars as Jake Peralta alongside Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords and Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle.

Sharing a statement on the show's official Twitter handle, Goor reminisced about pitching the show with co-creator Mike Schur and his time on the series.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine