Box-Office Report: 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Beats 'Fast & Furious 9'

'Fast & Furious 9 (F9)', one of the most anticipated films of the year, finally hit theatres, competing with a Marvel movie in 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings'. Despite missing out on one of the major donors, Mumbai, the film has done well at the box-office.
'Shang-Chi’s competition has definitely reduced 'F9’s overall first-weekend collection. 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' has recently surpassed 'Fast & Furious 9' at the Indian box-office, earning 10.61 crores net in its first weekend.
'F9', on the other hand, earned 11.70 crores (gross box-office collection) in its first weekend and is expected to earn much more in the following days. This indicates that the net box-office collection should be about 10 crores in its first weekend.
It would be fascinating to watch how both films do on weekdays after passing the crucial Monday test.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
SL Vs SA, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka Humble South Africa By 78 Runs, Win Series 2-1 - Highlights
Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Where To See Live Action
Taliban To Name Mullah Akhund As The New Head Of State: All You Need To Know
Discovery Channel In Soup Over Allegations Of Fraud By Indian Firm
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely