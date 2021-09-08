September 08, 2021
Box-Office Report: 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Beats 'Fast & Furious 9'

After the acid Monday test, the Marvel film seems to have surpassed the Vin Diesel franchise over the weekend collections. Here’s how much they individually stand at now.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:32 pm
Box Office Collection
'Fast & Furious 9 (F9)', one of the most anticipated films of the year, finally hit theatres, competing with a Marvel movie in 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings'. Despite missing out on one of the major donors, Mumbai, the film has done well at the box-office.

'Shang-Chi’s competition has definitely reduced 'F9’s overall first-weekend collection. 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' has recently surpassed 'Fast & Furious 9' at the Indian box-office, earning 10.61 crores net in its first weekend.

'F9', on the other hand, earned 11.70 crores (gross box-office collection) in its first weekend and is expected to earn much more in the following days. This indicates that the net box-office collection should be about 10 crores in its first weekend.

It would be fascinating to watch how both films do on weekdays after passing the crucial Monday test.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Outlook Web Bureau Vin Diesel Mumbai Bollywood Hollywood Arts & Entertainment

