Box-Office Report: 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Beats 'Fast & Furious 9'

'Fast & Furious 9 (F9)', one of the most anticipated films of the year, finally hit theatres, competing with a Marvel movie in 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings'. Despite missing out on one of the major donors, Mumbai, the film has done well at the box-office.

'Shang-Chi’s competition has definitely reduced 'F9’s overall first-weekend collection. 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' has recently surpassed 'Fast & Furious 9' at the Indian box-office, earning 10.61 crores net in its first weekend.

'F9', on the other hand, earned 11.70 crores (gross box-office collection) in its first weekend and is expected to earn much more in the following days. This indicates that the net box-office collection should be about 10 crores in its first weekend.

It would be fascinating to watch how both films do on weekdays after passing the crucial Monday test.

