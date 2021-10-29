Aryan Khan Bail Based On 14 Conditions

Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
The order stated that NCB is 'straight away entitled' for cancellation of bail in special NDPS court and has also asked Khan to surrender his passport before them.

Aryan Khan might come today, if his legal counsel are able to deliver the bail order in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, in time.

2021-10-29T16:47:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 4:47 pm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan will be released on a personal bond of Rs. One Lakh, with one or two surities, according to the bail order by the Bombay High Court, today. In its order, the High Court has imposed 14 conditions on Aryan Khan along with co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, yesterday.

According to reports the order, also details that Khan “shall not indulge in any activities in said activity he was involved in through any medium”, neither “shall (he) make any statement regarding the proceedings to media including social media.

He is also ordered to visit the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), every Friday, between 11-2pm. The order stated that NCB is “straight away entitled” for cancellation of bail in special NDPS court and has also asked Khan to surrender his passport before them.  

A copy of the five-page operative order was signed by Justice N W Sambre on Friday afternoon.

This would help Aryan Khan's advocates to secure his release from the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, where he is lodged, by evening.

Aryan Khan's advocates will now take the certified copy of the HC order to the special court that is hearing the cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with the requisite documents and sureties.

After verification, the special court will issue the release papers which would be handed over to the Arthur Road prison to secure Aryan Khan's release.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre had on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday. 

(With Inputs From PTI)

